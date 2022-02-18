Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers will be hosting an in-person town hall event at VFW Post 5924 to hear directly from people in the community about the issues important to them and their families. Space will be limited and first come first serve. The Town Hall will be on Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022 at 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. VFW Post 5924 is located at 39716 N Camden Extension Rd Elk, Washington 99009.

