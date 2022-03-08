The newly dubbed Deer Park Music Boosters (formally known as the Deer Park Band Boosters) are hosting a dessert musicale and silent auction on Friday, March 11, at 7 PM. This will be the first fundraising event thrown by DPMB since Deer Park High School combined the band and choir earlier this year. Cory Thompson, who teaches both groups, now serves as the Music Director. The Deer Park Music Boosters are a group of volunteer parents who organize fundraisers to raise money and support students in the Deer Park Stag’s band and choir. The money raised pays for registration fees, lodging costs, travel funds, meals, and more for students, which makes it easier for them to be able to participate in more band and choir activities.
There will be a new location for the dessert musicale and silent auction this year. Despite the attempts made to host the event at the Deer Park High School, which would allow for a much higher attendance, the planners were denied. Instead they will be hosting the event at the Deer Park fire station which caps the attendance at 200. Because of the limited number of attendees allowed, there will be a virtual auction for twenty big ticket items that runs from March 17 to March 25. Access to the virtual auction will be available at: www.32auctions.com/dphsMUSICboosterAUCTION
Entertainment for the event will consist of performances by the award winning high school jazz band and the middle school jazz band, the DPHS Hart Chorale choir, and the unique Stag Steel Pan Band. There will be a wide range of desserts for guests to enjoy while they enjoy the music. Bake My Day, Keto Sweetie, and Safeway will be providing the sweet treats.
The dessert musicale and silent auction will start at 7 PM on March 11 and is expected to run til 9 PM. There will be a limited amount of tickets available on the day of at the door and they will be $20.
The Deer Park Fire Station is located at 315 E Crawford St.
For more information, pick up the March 9 edition of the Deer Park Tribune.