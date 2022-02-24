It took Greenhouse Food Bank a couple of months to fill the space left by longtime Greenhouse employee and director, Melanie Allen, after she moved and vacated her position last November. After interviewing several candidates, the board decided to hire Libby Fitzgerald. This is Fitzgerald’s first food bank, but she is excited to be bringing 20 years of non-profit experience to Greenhouse and the community. “I am loving it here,” said Fitzgerald. “And I plan on staying for as long as I’m wanted!”
Fitzgerald has spent the past two decades working in nonprofit and has racked up an impressive list of accomplishments during that time. She helped start a school in Yakima, she was asked to be a presenter during the first online international fundraising summit, she was a SCORE mentor, and she has been running her own nonprofit consulting business, Kronstadt Consulting since 2011. Her walls are lined with certifications, including an IOM (Institute for organization management) certificate and the internationally recognized CFRE (certified fund raising executive) certificate. Despite these accomplishments, Fitzgerald still found she wanted to do more when she caught COVID in 2020. “I didn’t know if I was going to live so I had to ask myself the hard questions. What have I left unfinished?” The answer to that question was: publish my almost-ready book. So as she fought for her health, Fitzgerald also self published her book, “Build Your Own Boat, Reach Your Destination.” Now that she has recovered, she is working on a re-release of the book, this time with a new title, “Success in the Nonprofit World.” Why the name change? Because of a warning from a friend when he tried to search for her book. “My book was showing up with other books like “Starting a Trucking Business!” Fitzgerald told us with a laugh.
When she moved to Spokane Valley late last year, Fitzgerald was doing work as a remote consultant. She started to look around for a nonprofit job and was already in discussions with other businesses when she learned about Greenhouse Food Bank. After a tour of the premises, she knew she wanted the job. “I already liked the mission, but then I met the volunteers and knew....these are my people.” During her final interview on February 2, she openly shared with the board how moved she felt to work for Greenhouse. Her first day was February 4.
Fitzgerald has hit the ground running and is training on the job. She has her own plans for the food bank, but wants to include the team in those as well. She looks forward to team planning sessions and coming up with a collective vision and goals. She also welcomes the community to come visit Greenhouse. “Feel free to visit and introduce yourself or say hi,” said Fitzgerald. “Or come take a tour to see what we are all about!”
