The Miss Deer Park Program takes place this Saturday, March 26th at 6pm at Christ's Church of Deer Park. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from a contestant, the royalty, at a practice or from a Miss Deer Park representative.
 
Introducing the 2022 Miss Deer Park contestants:
 
Alycyn Denton 
Daughter of Jennifer Denton and Dustin Landstrom 
I am a Junior at Deer Park High school
I am participating in Miss Deer Park because I really enjoy meeting and helping out the community and this is an experience that I've been looking forward to for a very long time. 
 
 
Faith Marrocco
Daughter of Daniel and Stacie Marrocco
I'm a junior at Deer Park High school
I'm participating in Miss Deer Park because I like to help my community and would like to do more for the community. I would like to encourage girls that have a disability like me to participate in Miss Deer Park.
 
Madison Green
Granddaughter of Diane Green and Randy Green
I am a Junior at Deer Park High school
I am participating in Miss Deer Park because I want to be more involved in my community, I would like to encourage other girls to do things that might be out of their comfort zone or to go after what they want in the world, Its a good way to make new close friends, and I have wanted to participate since I saw my first program at the age of 4.
 
 
Emilie Patterson
Daughter of Kristina Carlson
I am a junior in high school
I am participating because I was told it was fun and would be a great experience as well as it will look great on my college resume and I hope to get a scholarship to help pay for college.
 
 
Zoey Krous
Daughter of Bob & Niki Krous
I am I sophomore
I am participating in Miss Deer Park because I saw my sister do it and it looked like a great experience. Also because I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and meet new people.
 
Brianna Crist
Daughter of Leslie Tillman-Crist
Sophomore
I am participating in Miss deer park because my friend is in it and I thought that it would be a great experience.

Tags

Recommended for you