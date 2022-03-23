Meet the 2022 Miss Deer Park contestants
The Miss Deer Park Program takes place this Saturday, March 26th at 6pm at Christ's Church of Deer Park. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from a contestant, the royalty, at a practice or from a Miss Deer Park representative.
Introducing the 2022 Miss Deer Park contestants:
Alycyn Denton
Daughter of Jennifer Denton and Dustin Landstrom
I am a Junior at Deer Park High school
I am participating in Miss Deer Park because I really enjoy meeting and helping out the community and this is an experience that I've been looking forward to for a very long time.
Faith Marrocco
Daughter of Daniel and Stacie Marrocco
I'm a junior at Deer Park High school
I'm participating in Miss Deer Park because I like to help my community and would like to do more for the community. I would like to encourage girls that have a disability like me to participate in Miss Deer Park.
Madison Green
Granddaughter of Diane Green and Randy Green
I am a Junior at Deer Park High school
I am participating in Miss Deer Park because I want to be more involved in my community, I would like to encourage other girls to do things that might be out of their comfort zone or to go after what they want in the world, Its a good way to make new close friends, and I have wanted to participate since I saw my first program at the age of 4.
Emilie Patterson
Daughter of Kristina Carlson
I am a junior in high school
I am participating because I was told it was fun and would be a great experience as well as it will look great on my college resume and I hope to get a scholarship to help pay for college.
Zoey Krous
Daughter of Bob & Niki Krous
I am I sophomore
I am participating in Miss Deer Park because I saw my sister do it and it looked like a great experience. Also because I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and meet new people.
Brianna Crist
Daughter of Leslie Tillman-Crist
Sophomore
I am participating in Miss deer park because my friend is in it and I thought that it would be a great experience.
