Tonight is opening night for Deer Park Drama's presentation of A Most Curious Phenomenon by Alan Haehnel. The play is being directed by Ross McCrorie and will be showing March 18 & 19, 25 & 26 at 7 PM. Tickets are $5 at the door.
Opening night for local play
Ashley Wilson
Writer
