On 03/05/22 at approximately 14:25 the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a car versus pedestrian collision in the 700 block of Douglas Falls Rd north of Colville. Subsequent investigation revealed that 36 year old Colville resident Chad Warren was driving a silver 2007 Pontiac G6 southbound on Douglas Falls Rd at an extremely high rate of speed. Warren struck a 13 year old male who was skateboarding along the roadway. The boy was declared deceased at the scene.
13 year old male hit on Douglas Falls road.
Drug impairment was believed to be a contributing factor in the collision. A search warrant was obtained for Warren’s blood to determine his level of impairment. He was subsequently booked into the Stevens County Jail for the charge of Vehicular Homicide. A search warrant will be requested for Warren’s vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding Warren’s whereabouts or activities prior to the collision is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.
WSP, Colville PD, Stevens County Sheriff’s Ambulance, Stevens County Public works and Fire District 13 provided much needed assistance in the investigation.
