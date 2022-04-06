Kettle Falls Baseball Gunner Graves
C. Rader
Kettle Falls baseball split a doubleheader with Reardan with a 3-2
win and a 5-1 loss, Gunner Graves picked up the win in game one with a nine-strikeout complete game and added two hits and an RBI. Bulldogs’ softball swept a doubleheader against Reardan, winning 6-5 and 16-12.

Tags

Recommended for you