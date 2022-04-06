featured
Stevens County Treasurer Leslie Valz announces her campaign to run for re-election in 2022
Stevens County Treasurer Leslie Valz has announced her campaign to run for re-election in 2022. This will be Valz third campaign as Treasurer. Valz is excited to continue to build on the processes she and her team have implemented over her last term to make her office the best possible experience for the Stevens County taxpayer. During her tenure in office, Valz has had a strong desire to work with each
individual taxpayer, including those that have fallen on hard times. As a result, she has been able to make arrangements that work for both the property owner and the county if they are behind in tax payments.
This has shown a significant decrease in foreclosures, while increasing County revenue. Valz is responsible for safeguarding of public funds for 13 fire districts, 12 school districts, over 20 other county entities as well as investing and maintaining a portfolio of over 80 million in cash and investments. For more information on Valz Re-Election campaign visit
