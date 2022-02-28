Based on information from the Center of Disease Control, the mask mandate in Washington State will be lifted on March 12, 2022. They will still be required in certain settings like healthcare, correction facilities and long-term care facilities.
Washington to lift the mask mandate early
- Shannon Chapman
