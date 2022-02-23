Many people in the Tri County areas woke to freezing temperatures on Tuesday, and Wednesday isn't looking any better. Temperatures have seen -16 on the top of Tiger, by Beaver Lodge this morning. Becareful outside, and make sure your pets and are staying warm.
Wind Chill could go as low as -20
- Shannon Chapman
